Photo : YONHAP News

A major Japanese daily says it has taken a 15-day disciplinary action against one of its reporters based in Seoul after he was indicted on charges of obstruction of justice.The Yomiuri Shimbun, which has the largest circulation in Japan, on Tuesday apologized to its readers for causing such trouble, saying it is taking the indictment gravely.In the early hours of July 14, the 34-year-old reporter came home intoxicated and caused a disturbance in front of his apartment building in Seoul.He was arrested by the local police dispatched to the scene, after he acted violently, including spitting at the police officers.The reporter was indicted without pretrial detention on September 10 and Yomiuri took disciplinary action on September 25.