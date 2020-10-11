BTS Tops Billboard Hot 100 Again with 'Savage Love'

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korean K-pop sensation BTS has made history yet again by topping Billboard's main singles chart with another song. Billboard said on Monday that the latest remix of the song "Savage Love,” which features the pop group, currently sits at No. 1 on its Hot 100 list.Park Jong-hong has this report.Report: “Savage Love - Laxed Siren Beat” by U.S. singer Jason Derulo and New Zealand producer Jawsh 685, featuring K-pop group BTS, took the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.Billboard said the song became the second Hot 100 No. 1 each for Derulo and BTS and the first for Jawsh 685.In the song, BTS featured on the chorus and the rap sequence both in Korean and English.The song originally debuted in June last year before getting popular on the video platform Tik Tok and ranking eighth on the Hot 100 chart.BTS' first No. 1 song on the list was the all-English single "Dynamite," released in August. It remains in the No. 2 spot for a second consecutive and fourth non-consecutive week.This coupled with the latest number one is another feat in itself for Korea’s super boyband. BTS has become the first artist since the Black Eyed Peas in 2009 to have songs at number one and two at the same time.The Billboard chart for the top 100 popular songs in the United States is based on online streams, sales and radio play.Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.