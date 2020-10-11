US State Department Expresses Pride in S. Korea-US Alliance

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said Tuesday that South Korea and the United States are allies and friends and will continue to be so.In a comment to Radio Free Asia, the State Department also said it is proud of all the achievements the alliance has made for peace and prosperity over the past seven decades.It added that the U.S. and South Korea are working together to face challenges against those trying to harm international order.The remarks came in response to comments made by South Korean Ambassador to the U.S. Lee Soo-hyuck on Sunday in a parliamentary audit session in regard to the U.S.-China rivalry.Lee said that because South Korea chose to side with the U.S. for the last 70 years, that did not mean it will continue to do so for the next 70 years, stressing that the country should put its national interests first in making such decisions.