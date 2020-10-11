N. Korea’s Recent Parade Assessed to Be Most Publicized Event under Kim Jong-un

Photo : YONHAP News

The recent ruling party anniversary parade is assessed to have been North Korea’s most publicized event to date, with more than 120 photos from the event released through a party mouthpiece.According to the Korea Institute for National Unification on Tuesday, a total of 127 parade photos were published by the Rodong Sinmun on Saturday, the most out of nine parades held under the leadership of Kim Jong-un.The state-run institute assessed that the increase in Pyongyang's published photos over the years may be in line with its development of strategic weapons, including intercontinental ballistic missiles(ICBM) and submarine-launched ballistic missiles(SLBM).In fact, 62 out of the 127 photos from Saturday's event were of the North's strategic weapons.The institute suggested that Pyongyang’s main focus was on promoting its weapons through publishing the parade’s photos.