N. Korean Official Calls for All-Out Efforts toward '80-Day Campaign'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's top economic technocrat called for all-out efforts to successfully carry out the regime's so-called "80-day campaign" to recover from recent floods and make as much progress as possible in economic development by the year's end.According to the ruling party mouthpiece the Rodong Sinmun on Tuesday, Pak Pong-ju, the vice chairman of the State Affairs Commission, made the call at a military-civilian rally held in Pyongyang the previous day.This came just two days after the North staged a massive military parade on Saturday to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers' Party.Stressing that the remaining 80 days of the current year are a very important and pivotal period for the regime's revolutionary development, Pak said if advancement is delayed and the golden opportunity is missed, there will be multiple, tough challenges ahead.Amid struggles from the COVID-19 pandemic and recent floods, regime leader Kim Jong-un ordered the 80-day campaign to make a last-ditch push for development progress ahead of a rare party congress scheduled for January.