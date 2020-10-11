Trump Mentions N. Korean Leader for 1st Time since Military Parade

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that he is capable of dealing with the leaders of China, Russia and North Korea, making his first reference to the North Korean leader since the regime's massive military parade over the weekend.Referring to his Democratic rival Joe Biden at a campaign rally in Florida on Monday, Trump said while Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un are "100 percent sharp," there is somebody running "who is not 100 percent."Trump's remarks come just days after the North unveiled its newest intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) believed to be capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.A reporter for U.S. media Vox earlier tweeted that Trump was "really angry" about the North's flaunting of its latest strategic weapons and "really disappointed" in Kim.Trump is believed to have come short of directly responding to the weapons showcase as that would lead to political rivals attacking his North Korea policy ahead of the November 3 election.Seeking to attribute preventing a war with the North to his claimed personal friendship with Kim, Trump said, "Whatever happened to the war we were supposed to be in with Kim Jong-un?"