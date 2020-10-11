Abe Praises His Administration’s Efforts to Verify Kono Statement

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says verifying the 1993 Kono Statement helped put an end to controversy over Japan’s wartime sex slavery.Abe made the remark on Tuesday in an interview with the Sankei Shimbun with regard to the historic statement that acknowledges that the Japanese military coerced Korean and other countries' women into brothels during World War Two and offers an apology.Abe said this issue was put to an end after many people learned the "historic truth," apparently praising himself for efforts to verify the 1993 statement that took place during his administration.The Abe administration had a verification team look into the statement and in June 2014 it concluded that some parts of the document were the result of under-the-table negotiations between South Korea and Japan.The team’s results were viewed as Tokyo’s attempt to emphasize that the Kono Statement was not based on facts, but the result of political negotiations.Abe apparently made Tuesday’s remarks to defend his decision to have the Kono Statement verified. At the time, Abe was criticized for undermining the spirit of the statement and attempting to distort history.