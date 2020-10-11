N. Korea Criticizes Move to Adopt New Resolution at UN Condemning Its Human Rights Record

Photo : KBS News

North Korea has pushed back against a UN committee’s move to adopt a fresh resolution on the country’s human rights violations.The North Korean Foreign Ministry on Tuesday posted on its web site the remarks made by its ambassador to the UN Kim Song during a meeting of the UN Third Committee last Wednesday.Kim accused the prospective resolution of being an outcome of political ploys and confrontation by "hostile forces" that are seeking to taint its name and subvert the regime and has nothing to do with human rights protection.Calling the resolution lies and fabrication, the North Korean envoy also said his country will continue to refute the resolution and strongly respond.He also criticized countries pushing for a new resolution for squandering the UN stage by distorting other countries' human rights records instead of fighting COVID-19.He also accused Western nations of turning a blind eye to their own human rights violations such as the killing of innocent black people by the police, seemingly in reference to the United States.