Seoul Monitors Chinese' Criticism on BTS over Korean War Remarks

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it is carefully watching criticism by some Chinese social media users against boy band BTS over remarks by one of its members regarding the Korean War.Deputy spokesperson Lee Jae-woong told a regular media briefing that the government is monitoring the issue with interest so that the matter does not affect mutual understanding and the bond between the people of the two countries.He added Seoul will continue making efforts to enhance friendship between South Korea and China.The spokesman was responding to some Chinese people who took issue with the remarks by RM, the leader of the seven-member South Korean boy band.Receiving an award from U.S. non-profit organization Korea Society last Wednesday, RM said the K-pop group will remember the history of shared pain by South Korea and U.S. and the sacrifices of countless men and women during the Korean War.China intervened in the war to help its communist ally North Korea.