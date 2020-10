Photo : YONHAP News

The top spokesperson of the Japanese government has warned against South Korea’s liquidation of Japanese corporate assets seized over the wartime forced labor issue.Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday in a regular press briefing that the seizure of Japanese assets could lead to a "grave situation" in bilateral relations and thus it should be avoided.Kato said that the Tokyo government is demanding that Seoul present measures that are acceptable to Japan. The secretary made similar remarks in a press conference on September 24 as well.Kato refused to comment on a Kyodo News report that Japan notified South Korea that a visit to Seoul for a trilateral summit by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga would be "impossible" without "proper measures" taken on the issue of Japan's wartime forced labor.