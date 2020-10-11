Top Military Officials of S. Korea, US Hold Annual Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The top military officials of South Korea and the United States held talks on Wednesday, Korea time, to discuss security on the Korean Peninsula and ways to enhance combined defense posture.According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), JCS Chairman Won In-choul held the annual Military Committee Meeting with his U.S. counterpart Mark Milley through video call.In the meeting, Milley reportedly reaffirmed the U.S.' solid commitment to the defense of the Korean Peninsula including the provision of extended deterrence.Extended deterrence means the U.S. provides its military assets, particularly nuclear forces, to deter an attack on U.S. allies.The JCS said the two military leaders assessed the recent security situation on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific region and discussed ways to strengthen the allies' combined defense posture.In particular, the two sides reportedly exchanged assessments on new weapons unveiled in North Korea's recent military parade and discussed the transfer of wartime operational control of South Korean forces from Washington to Seoul.