N. Korean Leader Visits Typhoon-Hit Region under Reconstruction

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly visited a typhoon-hit area in the country's eastern province and inspected recovery efforts.The North's state media Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Wednesday that Kim visited the Komdok region of South Hamgyong Province, which was hit hard by typhoons, and reviewed recovery efforts under way.Kim reportedly said he could see the damage in the area was far more severe than he thought and expressed satisfaction with the recovery efforts, praising the soldiers' hard work.Kim also disclosed a plan to turn Komdok and two other areas into the country's model mountainous or mining cities.He vowed to make utmost efforts for reconstruction in the region under his 80-day campaign. Kim also vowed to build around 25-thousand homes in Komdok and other typhoon-affected areas under a five-year economic development plan to be announced at a rare party congress scheduled for January.