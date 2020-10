Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have raided the home of a former official of the Financial Supervisory Service as part of a probe into suspicions that Optimus Asset Management sought to lobby government officials and ruling party lawmakers.According to the legal circle on Wednesday, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office raided the home of the official, surnamed Yoon, and questioned him on Tuesday.Yoon is suspected of receiving tens of millions of won from Kim Jae-hyun, the CEO of Optimus, in return for introducing Kim to various figures in the financial sector. Prosecutors are said to have grilled Yoon on the nature of the money he received from Kim.Yoon earlier denied the allegations against him when speaking to Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency.