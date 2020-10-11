N. Korea Replaces Head of Military Missile Unit

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has replaced the commander of the country's Strategic Force in charge of missile units and the development of intercontinental ballistic missiles(ICBM).In a recorded broadcast of the regime's recent military parade on Wednesday, the state-run Korean Central Television introduced three-star general Kim Jong-gil as the Strategic Force commander.He appears to have replaced Gen. Kim Rak-gyom after he was promoted to a three-star colonel general at the ruling party's Central Military Commission meeting in May.Established in 2014, the Strategic Force, which is in charge of the regime's missile unit, is believed to have developed the new ICBM unveiled at Saturday's military parade.Four-star Gen. Pang Tu-sop, meanwhile, appears to have been promoted to first vice chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army, which is considered to be the fourth-highest military position.