Envoy: End-of-War Declaration Shouldn't Be Pursued without Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's envoy to the United Nations said a declaration of a formal end to the Korean War shouldn't be pursued without denuclearization.Ambassador Cho Hyun made the remark at a virtual parliamentary audit on Tuesday, when asked about President Moon Jae-in's renewed push for the end-of-war declaration during his recent UN General Assembly speech.Referring to Seoul's two key goals of a complete denuclearization and establishment of lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, Cho said neither one can be sacrificed for the other.The ambassador added that several of his fellow UN envoys had praised Moon's speech, congratulating the president's efforts toward bringing peace to the peninsula.Asked about the absence of the denuclearization issue in Moon's speech, Cho assessed that it reflects Seoul's position that it will first wait for progress in Pyongyang and Washington's stalled dialogue.