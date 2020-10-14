Moon Orders His Office to Cooperate with Prosecution's Hedge Fund Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in ordered his office to actively cooperate in the prosecution's investigation into ruling camp figures' alleged involvement in the country's hedge fund scandals.According to presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok on Wednesday, Moon stressed to his aides that nothing should be off limits to the prosecution's investigation.Following the president's orders, the top office plans to submit relevant records upon request.Asked whether the prosecution had requested surveillance footage of former senior presidential political secretary Kang Ki-jung's meeting with Star Mobility CEO Lee Kang-se, the spokesperson denied the existence of such footage.Former senior secretary Kang is accused of taking a bribe of 50 million won from former Star Mobility Chairman Kim Bong-hyun, who is a primary suspect in the financial fraud case that effectively brought down Lime Asset Management.