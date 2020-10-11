Brother of Slain Official Asks Coast Guard to Release Testimony of Colleagues

Photo : YONHAP News

The brother of the South Korean fisheries official killed by North Korean troops in the West Sea last month has filed an information disclosure request, asking the Coast Guard to release the testimonies of the nine people who were on board the fisheries boat with the official.Lee Rae-jin held a news conference outside the Coast Guard office in Incheon on Wednesday and said authorities’ incompetence has only intensified public confusion, while his late brother's reputation has been tarnished.He also suggested that his brother might have already drowned or been in cardiac arrest when he was arrested and then dragged through the sea before he was shot.Lee then questioned why the Coast Guard came to the conclusion that his brother had attempted to defect to North Korea and why they have yet to find his body, even with their well-versed knowledge of water currents near Yeonpyeong Island.Lee asked for a swift conclusion to the investigation and also for the disclosure of statements given by his brother's colleagues. He added that if they were asked about his brother's defection, all would say it's impossible.