DP Floor Leader Expresses Regret over PPP's 'Attempt at Political Strife'

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) expressed regret over what he called the main opposition's attempt at escalating political strife by accusing ruling camp figures of being involved in the country's hedge fund scandals.At a supreme council meeting on Wednesday, DP floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon said the ongoing parliamentary audit is not a place to spread what he referred to as groundless allegations.Expecting the prosecution's investigation to reveal the truth in a transparent manner, Kim urged the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) to wait for the outcome of the probe, while seeking ways to prevent a similar scandal in the future.This comes as the PPP has called for a special investigation either led by a team formed by Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl or a special counsel.Meanwhile, Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung, who also faces allegations of involvement in the scandal, denied such claims and urged the PPP to stop its political defamation.