Japan to Wait for Decision on Berlin District’s Statue Removal Order

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan says it will wait for further developments after a German district office halted its earlier order for the removal of a statue symbolizing victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery.At a press conference on Wednesday, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the decision is part of Germany's domestic legal process.Kato added that while Tokyo has explained its perspective on the sexual slavery issue in various ways, it will make efforts to receive the international community's fair assessment.On Tuesday, the Mitte district office in Berlin said the order to remove "The Statue of Peace" by Wednesday was no longer applicable due to an injunction filed by local civic group Korea Verband.Mitte district mayor Stephan von Dassel said his district condemns all forms of sexual violence against women during armed conflicts and will not take further steps until the court's ruling.