Pres. Office to Continue Efforts to Realize Trilateral Summit

South Korea's presidential office said it will continue to work toward realizing a three-way summit with China and Japan, following media reports that said holding the trilateral summit this year will be difficult.In a press briefing Wednesday, presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said that leaders need to meet to resolve issues and stressed Seoul's position that a meeting should not be a precondition for the resolution of a bilateral issue.Kang said if there is a problem, countries should meet to try and solve it.Japan's Kyodo news agency earlier reported that Tokyo had notified Seoul that its Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will not attend the trilateral summit unless Korea takes proper measures regarding a dispute over compensating victims of wartime forced labor.Quoting multiple sources in Seoul and Tokyo, Kyodo News said Prime Minister Suga's intent is reflected in the demand.The three-way summit was expected to be held in Seoul this year.