Pastor Jun Kwang-hoon's Request for Bail Rejected Again

Photo : YONHAP News

A court has once again refused to grant bail to a right-wing pastor suspected of contributing to a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in August by leading a massive anti-government rally in August.The decision on Wednesday by the Seoul Central District Court is the second rejection against Sarang Jeil Church pastor Jun Kwang-hoon, who was put back in jail last month for breaching bail conditions.Jun was indicted in March for violating the election law by promoting opposition candidates prior to the official campaign period for the April general elections and also for defaming President Moon Jae-in.He was released the following month on condition that he does not take part in any rallies related to the pending case.Then on August 16, prosecutors requested that Jun’s bail be revoked, saying he violated the conditions by participating in an anti-government rally in downtown Seoul the previous day and the court canceled the bail in early September.