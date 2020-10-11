S. Korea Ranks 17th Out of 65 in Freedom on Net Survey

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s standing has seen a modest advancement in a global survey on how much freedom individuals have in expressing their opinions on the Internet.According to the annual “Freedom on the Net” report released on Tuesday by the U.S.-based human rights group Freedom House, South Korea received 66 out of 100 points to rank at 17th place among 65 countries surveyed. South Korea received 64 points and ranked 19th last year.The country was best assessed in the category of obstacles to access, receiving 22 out of 25 points, but lagged behind in violations of user rights with 20 out of 40 points. In the other category of limits on content, South Korea scored 24 out of 35 points.Despite its improved ranking, however, South Korea tied with several other “partly free” countries.Iceland topped the overall list with 95 points, followed by Estonia at 94 points and Canada at 87 points.China only received 10 points and came in last place in the survey for the fifth consecutive year. North Korea was not among the entries due to a lack of available data.