Survey: Nine in Ten S. Koreans Skeptical of N. Korean Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey shows nine out of ten South Koreans are skeptical about North Korea’s willingness to give up its nuclear weapons.The nationwide survey on one-thousand-200 people aged 19 to 65 was released on Wednesday by the Seoul National University Institute for Peace and Unification Studies and said 89-point-five percent of the respondents said the North will not renounce its nuclear weapons program.The figure marks a notable increase of seven-point-three percentage points from last year and up 14-point-four points compared to 2018 when inter-Korean summits and the first U.S.-North Korea summit inspired optimism about lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.Almost the same level of pessimism, 89-point-four percent, was expressed in 2017 amid deepening tensions between the two Koreas and the U.S. and the North.The annual survey, conducted between July 27 and August 17, had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-eight percentage points.