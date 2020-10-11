S. Korean Court Orders Disclosure of Intelligence on Alleged Vietnam War Killings by S. Korean Soldier

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean court has ordered the National Intelligence Service(NIS) to disclose classified information regarding the alleged killing of civilians by South Korean soldiers during the Vietnam War.The Seoul High Court on Wednesday ruled in favor of lawyer Lim Jae-sung who called for the cancellation of a refusal disposition by the state intelligence agency.Earlier, Minbyun, or Lawyers for a Democratic Society, with which Lim is associated, requested the NIS to unveil data regarding suspicions that South Korean soldiers killed around 70 villagers in the central Vietnamese province of Quang Nam in 1968.The NIS is known to be keeping records of interrogations conducted in November of 1969 on three South Korean soldiers suspected of being related to the alleged killings.The agency refused to disclose them in March and a lower court ordered the release of the records.