Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

15% of Free Flu Vaccines Allocated for Teens to be Used for Children

Write: 2020-10-15 08:58:21Update: 2020-10-15 10:53:10

15% of Free Flu Vaccines Allocated for Teens to be Used for Children

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities allowed local governments to reallocate some of the free flu vaccines currently set aside for teenagers as some pediatric hospitals are experiencing a shortage of vaccines for children.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) made the decision after local governments requested a permit to use flu vaccines purchased by the government in order to address the shortage for children aged 12 and under. 

The KDCA said on Wednesday that it has permitted provincial governments to use up to 15 percent of flu vaccines allocated for teenagers aged between 13 and 18 to cope with the shortage.

The government purchases vaccines for teens and seniors older than 62 from private firms and supplies them through medical institutions. For vaccines for children aged 12 and under, medical institutions make the purchases themselves and request reimbursement from the government later. 

The KDCA said there seemed to be a shortage due to variations in the supply of vaccines among medical institutions, adding a sufficient amount of vaccines will be supplied to hospitals within this week.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >