Number of Railroad Users Plunges 40% amid COVID-19

Write: 2020-10-15 10:01:11Update: 2020-10-15 11:08:13

The number of travelers using South Korea's railroad services plunged nearly 40 percent in the first nine months of the year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data from the Korea Railroad Corporation on Thursday, the number of passengers on 14 railroad lines operated by the corporation totaled 63-point-89 million in the cited period.

The figure represents a mere 61-point-seven percent of the 103-point-44 million recorded during the same period a year earlier.

In particular, the number of passengers nosedived to five-point-28 million in March, when the number of coronavirus infections spiked. The figure rebounded thereafter but fell back in August and September amid a resurgence of infections. 

KTX bullet trains were hit hardest with the number of passengers sinking 51-point-eight percent on-year to 48-point-six million during the cited period.
