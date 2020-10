Photo : YONHAP News

Police banned outdoor religious services planned by a conservative civic group in central Seoul on concerns of COVID-19.The civic group planned to hold gatherings of about one-thousand people for outdoor services on this Sunday and the following Sunday near Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul.Police said on Thursday that they notified the group the previous day of their decision to prohibit the services.Earlier on Tuesday, Choi In-sik, the secretary-general of the so-called August 15 emergency response committee, said that his group will take legal steps if the services are banned.Social distancing guidelines were lowered to the lowest level from Monday, but Seoul City is enforcing a strict regulation on rallies in downtown areas.