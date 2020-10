Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has ordered Health Minister Park Neung-hoo to swiftly set up a consultative body with doctors to discuss the government's medical policies.The prime minister issued the order on Thursday during a policy coordination meeting in Seoul.Chung said that in September the government and medical community agreed to form a council when the COVID-19 situation stabilizes. Social distancing guidelines have been lowered to the lowest level this week.On September 4, the Health Ministry and medical community agreed to set up the council to re-discuss the government's medical reform plans.The plans include the expansion of medical student recruitment and the establishment of a public medical school.