Daily COVID-19 Increase Climbs Back to Triple Digits

Photo : YONHAP News

The daily COVID-19 increase in South Korea climbed back to triple digits amid the latest cluster at a nursing home in the southeastern port city of Busan.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said as of 12:00 a.m. Thursday, 110 additional people tested positive for the virus, raising the country's accumulated total to 24-thousand-988.The daily increase, which has fluctuated between 50 and 120 the past two weeks, returned to triple digits after dropping to 84 the previous day.There were 95 new local cases, nearly double the number from the previous day's 53. Fifty or less local infections is the standard for maintaining Level One social distancing.As of noon Wednesday, there were 53 confirmed cases linked to the Busan nursing home, the first time in three months an area outside the Seoul metro region reported more daily infections.In the capital region, there were 39 new cases, including those in connection to a medical equipment business in Seoul's Songpa district and a medical facility in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province.