S. Korea's National Security Adviser to Meet US Secretary of State

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's National Security Adviser Suh Hoon and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are set to meet for talks in Washington on Thursday.According to the presidential office on Thursday, Suh left for the U.S. on Tuesday and will stay in Washington until Friday.Suh met with U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien on Wednesday and discussed the recent situation on the Korean Peninsula and pending bilateral issues and reconfirmed the alliance.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said he hopes Suh's trip will be an opportunity to strengthen strategic communications between the National Security Councils of the two countries, including discussions on denuclearization and other North Korea-related issues.Suh's meeting with Pompeo is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the department.While the objective of the meeting remains unknown, it comes in the wake of President Moon Jae-in's renewed push to declare a formal end to the Korean War as a means to revive the dialogue momentum for North Korea's denuclearization.Pompeo had recently called off a planned visit to Seoul after U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19.