Groups Urge UN to Include Shooting Death in N. Korea Rights Resolution

Photo : YONHAP News

Dozens of human rights groups from seven countries urged the United Nations to include North Korea's recent killing of a South Korean official adrift in its waters in the UN's annual human rights resolution on the communist state.On Wednesday, 33 groups, including the Washington-based Committee for Human Rights in North Korea(HRNK) and the Seoul-based Transitional Justice Working Group(TJWG), said they made the request in a joint public letter to the UN.The groups said they recently received the "shocking news" that North Korean troops shot and killed the official, then burned his remains, in accordance with Pyongyang's shoot-to-kill order as part of its COVID-19 preventive measures.They called for the UN to include a toughened stance on such inhumane acts in its annual human rights resolution on North Korea, saying life, liberty and security of North Korean and foreign citizens must be respected at all times in fighting the pandemic.The groups also called for "increased devotion to the cause of universal human rights as they come under unprecedented challenges” such as governments resort to draconian measures often under the pretext of combating the pandemic.