Air Force to Set up Reconnaissance Aircraft Wing

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Air Force says it will aim to create a reconnaissance aircraft wing and an unmanned reconnaissance aircraft squadron.The Air Force unveiled the plan on Thursday during a parliamentary inspection, saying the aim is to boost the capability to respond to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats and to strengthen surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.The Air Force said it will secure the capacity to detect and trace ballistic missiles from all directions and operational control capacity as well as additional anti-ballistic missile systems to be prepared for the North’s missile threats.To this end, the Air Force plans to pursue a secondary project for a ground-based missile-defense radar, as well as to boost the long-range surface-to-air missile system and improve the capacity of Patriot missiles.The Air Force will also improve the capabilities of KF-16 and F-15K fighter jets and deploy KF-X jets. It also plans to boost the nation’s space power by securing a Korean-version global positioning system and a satellite tracking system using warning systems and radars.For the smooth execution of aviation and space operations, the Air Force plans to expand personnel.