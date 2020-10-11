Pompeo Downplays N. Korea's ICBM, SLBM Capabilities

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that his country's diplomacy with North Korea has proven absolutely successful, noting the North conducted no missile tests over the past two years. Pompeo made the remarks during a virtual press briefing when asked about a new intercontinental ballistic missile unveiled by North Korea in its recent military parade.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Washington is downplaying the new inter-continental ballistic missiles(ICBM) North Korea unveiled during a military parade over the weekend.Speaking to reporters at the State Department on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stressed that North Korea has not test fired any ICBMs over the last few years.[Sound bite: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo]"(Reporter: How concerned are you about this ICBM? How much of a threat do you think Americans should feel from it?And are you still confident that the diplomacy launched by you and by President Trump with North Korea has been successful in reducing the threat?)"Yes. So your question was am I confident that our diplomacy has proven successful. Yes, absolutely. We saw the elements that were paraded out as well. It's important to know that when a nation builds out its missile program, the most important thing they do to make sure that it's actually functional is to test those missiles. You should know that the Chinese Communist Party conducted more missile tests last year than the rest of the world combined. The North Koreans, however, last year did exactly zero intercontinental ballistic missile test last year. That held true for the year before that as well."Marking the 75th anniversary of its ruling Workers' Party on Saturday, North Korea staged a massive military parade, showcasing what appeared to be new ICBMs and submarine-launched ballistic missiles.With the U.S. presidential election approaching in less than three weeks, Pompeo argued that President Donald Trump's diplomacy with North Korea is on track.[Sound bite: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo]"So the agreement, the understandings, albeit not achieving our ultimate objective in North Korea, has certainly led to reduced risk from the United States versus where we would have been had we continued on the path that the previous administration had engaged in. Thank you all. Everybody have a good day."Taking center stage at the parade, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un noted he has no intention to give up his nuclear arsenal, citing the risk of hostile forces against his regime.[Sound bite: N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un / Oct. 10 (Korean/English translation)]"We will continue to strengthen the war deterrent, the righteous self-defense means, so as to contain and control all the dangerous attempts and intimidatory acts by the hostile forces, including their sustained and aggravating nuclear threat. Our war deterrent, which is intended to defend the rights to independence and existence of our state and safeguard peace in the region, will never be abused or used as a means for preemptive strike. But, if, and if, any forces infringe upon the security of our state and attempt to have recourse to military force against us, I will enlist all our most powerful offensive strength in advance to punish them. I never want our military strength to aim at someone else. We clarify that our war deterrent is being developed not for aiming at others. We are developing it in order to defend ourselves."In an effort to revive the dying momentum for nuclear talks, South Korean President Moon Jae-in proposed that the U.S. and North Korea declare an official end to the Korean War, which ended in an armistice. Seoul says the war-ending declaration may pave the way for denuclearization talks.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.