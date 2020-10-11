S. Korea's Deputy FM to Visit Mexico for Talks on Economic Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn will visit Mexico next week for talks with his counterpart and other officials on economic cooperation, including the resumption of bilateral free trade negotiations.According to the Foreign Ministry on Thursday, during a three-day trip starting next Monday, Kim plans to meet with his Mexican counterpart Julian Ventura, as well as officials from the South Korea-Mexico parliamentarian friendship group.The deputy minister will also meet with heads of South Korean businesses operating in the country.Kim will seek ways to officially resume bilateral free trade talks, which lost momentum as Mexico focused on negotiating a new free trade deal with the United States and Canada.Kim will also seek Mexico's support for Seoul's efforts to become an associate member of the Pacific Alliance, a Latin American trade bloc formed by Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.Mexico is South Korea's top trading partner in South and Central America, with bilateral trade reaching 17-point-one billion dollars last year.