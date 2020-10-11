Victim of Late Mayor's Sexual Harassment Urges Unrelenting Scrutiny

Photo : YONHAP News

The woman who accused late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon of sexual assault has expressed her strong desire to see a thorough and unrelenting investigation into her case.In a statement released Thursday, which marks 100 days since she first filed her complaint, the former secretary of the mayor said she wishes to see justice served through scrutiny of the incident, even if the process proves painful.Her statement was read at a press conference in front of Seoul City Hall by a newly launched committee composed of the Korea Women's Hot Line, Korea Sexual Violence Relief Center and other groups.The victim said she has lived in fear and under numerous threats in the wake of Mayor Park's suicide and has had to move from her previous residence.She hoped the investigation into her case will help prevent similar incidents of sexual harassment stemming from abuse of power.