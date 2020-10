Photo : YONHAP News

The Foreign Ministry says South Korea and the U.S. are working to reach a mutually acceptable agreement on sharing costs for the upkeep of U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula.The ministry’s deputy spokesperson, Lee Jae-woong, revealed the stance on Thursday during a press briefing when asked about how the negotiations are proceeding ahead of the U.S. presidential election.He said Seoul and Washington are continuously working to strike a deal within the earliest date, regardless of their political calendar.Lee also reiterated that reducing U.S. military presence on the peninsula has never come up during the defense cost-sharing talks.The two allies have been holding negotiations since September of last year to renew the Special Measures Agreement but have yet to reach an accord.