S. Korean Navy Plans to Strengthen Surveillance Near Inter-Korean Sea Border

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Navy has vowed to strengthen surveillance and maintain readiness near the de-facto inter-Korean maritime border in the West Sea in case North Korea’s patrol ships or fishing vessels cross the line.The Navy shared its plans during a parliamentary audit on Thursday, including the one to continuously deploy “superior” forces near the Northern Limit Line(NLL) and flexibly manage them.The plans were announced weeks after North Korea claimed that its waters were violated by South Korean vessels deployed to locate the body of a South Korean fisheries official killed by North Korean military personnel in the West Sea last month.South Korea refuted the allegation, saying the search was conducted south of the NLL, but the dispute shed light on the North's claim of a "West Sea Military Demarcation Line," a more southerly line it unilaterally declared in 1999.It also raises concerns of possible North Korean provocations through the NLL.The South Korean Navy also said it will maintain Aegis-equipped monitoring and tracking systems against North Korean missiles and also emphasized the need to secure strategic assets, such as a light aircraft carrier and next-generation submarines.