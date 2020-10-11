KBS Exclusive: Interior Minister Invested 500 Mln Won in Optimus Funds

Photo : YONHAP News

KBS has learned that Interior and Safety Minister Chin Young and his family invested a large amount of money into funds operated by Optimus Asset Management, a company involved in a massive financial fraud case.Optimus has been under investigation by financial authorities after its private equity funds generated enormous losses to its customers.KBS obtained a full list of investors of the now-frozen Optimus funds and found that Minister Chin, his wife and son invested a total of 500 million won in February.The ministry's spokesperson said Chin made the investment at the recommendation of an employee from a financial institution and the minister also suffered a significant loss from the investment.The list also included a lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party, who is on the parliamentary finance committee. The lawmaker has been found to have invested 100 million won early last year and then sold off the funds later to retrieve the investment.The lawmaker told KBS that it was an investment made via a securities firm, adding he or she was not aware the money was invested in the Optimus funds.