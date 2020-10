Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's export prices fell slightly in September from a month earlier.According to data from the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Friday, the country's export price index, in terms of the local currency, dropped point-three percent last month from the previous month.It marked the second consecutive month of on-month drops after the index posted growth for three straight months.From a year earlier, the index slipped six-point-two percent, marking the 16th consecutive month with an on-year drop.The import prices index also fell one-point-three percent on-month in September due to a drop in oil prices.