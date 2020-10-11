Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Report: Japan to Dump Radioactive Water into Ocean

Write: 2020-10-16 09:36:00Update: 2020-10-16 10:16:13

Report: Japan to Dump Radioactive Water into Ocean

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan is reportedly planning to dump radioactive water from its Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean after reducing the level of radioactivity.

Japanese daily Mainichi Shimbun quoted a government official as saying that the Tokyo government will hold a related Cabinet meeting as early as this month to make the final decision on the matter. 

According to Tokyo Electric Power, the operator of the ruined power plant, one-point-23 million tons of contaminated water is currently stored in tanks at the power plant site, but it will run out of space by 2022. 

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga visited the plant late last month and said the government wanted to make a decision on the matter as soon as possible. 

Mainichi said that even if the government decides to dump the contaminated water into the ocean, it would take about two years to actually carry it out as it requires new facilities and due procedures.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >