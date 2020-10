Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has strongly criticized Japan for pressing Germany to remove a recently installed statue symbolizing victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery, calling it a brazen and shameful act.The North's state media Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Thursday that historical facts do not disappear or change with denial or distortion.In particular, the KCNA blasted Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato for his remarks at a press briefing regarding the matter, denouncing them as a challenge to the calls by the international community for Japan to reflect upon its past act of aggression.Kato said earlier this week that Tokyo will continue to make efforts to receive a fair evaluation from the international community on the issue.