S. Korea Reports 47 New COVID-19 Cases

Daily COVID-19 infections have fallen below 50 for the first time in 17 days.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said 47 additional people tested positive for the virus as of 12:00 a.m. Friday, raising the country's accumulated total to 25-thousand-35.Of the new cases, 41 were community infections and six imported.The number of local infections saw a sharp drop compared to Thursday when the figure amounted to 95 mainly due to some 50 cases linked to a nursing home in Busan.Out of the 41 local cases, 35 came from the wider capital area with 17 in Seoul, 15 in Gyeonggi Province and four in Incheon. Most of the new cases were linked to a pub in Incheon’s Namdong District and a hospital in Seoul’s Dobong District.The number of imported cases halved compared to Thursday, standing in the single digits for the first time in eight days.Two more virus-related deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 441.Even though daily infections have slipped below 50 for the first time in 17 days, quarantine authorities are on high alert given that large crowds are expected to take part in outdoor activities, including checking out autumn foliage, as social distancing has been eased to the lowest Level One from this week.