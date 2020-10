Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has again extended its "special travel advisory" by another month.The Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that the advisory will be extended through November 17.The government first issued the special advisory on March 23 for three months on all countries and territories amid the spread of the virus. Since June, the advisory has continuously been extended by a month.The ministry called on citizens to cancel or postpone trips abroad as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. It also urged Korean citizens residing abroad to observe quarantine regulations.