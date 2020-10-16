Seoul Closely Monitoring Japan’s Move on Radioactive Water from Fukushima

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea said Friday it will respond at the pan-government level to whatever decision the Japanese government makes regarding the dumping of radioactive water from the disabled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.A Seoul Foreign Ministry official told reporters that a meeting of related ministries regarding this issue was elevated to vice ministerial status last month to step up the response to Japan's move.The official said the government will place top priority on safeguarding South Korean people's health and safety and continue to closely monitor Tokyo's activities and take measures based on cooperation with the international community.The official said as far as he knows, Japan has yet to decide on how to dispose of the contaminated water. He added that Seoul has continuously urged Tokyo to communicate with the international community, share information transparently and consider the impact on human health and the environment more than anything else.Earlier on Friday, Japanese daily Mainichi Shimbun quoted a government official as saying that Tokyo was deciding on releasing into the sea radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant that was crippled by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.The water would be dumped after reducing its radioactivity.