Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

Gov't to Resume Voucher Distribution to Encourage Spending

Write: 2020-10-16 15:40:33Update: 2020-10-16 15:48:35

Gov't to Resume Voucher Distribution to Encourage Spending

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government is in talks with health authorities to resume distribution of vouchers to stimulate spending after the country eased social distancing to Level One earlier this week.

At a meeting with officials on Friday, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said talks will focus on the timing of the project resumption, as well as quarantine.

Just before the resurgence of COVID-19 in mid-August, the government had launched the voucher system involving eight industries - lodging, tourism, arts and cultural performance, film, exhibition, sports, dining, and agricultural and fisheries produce.

The government is also looking to hold sales and tourism events in a bid to encourage consumers to spend on dining, tourism and culture, such as the Korea Sale Festa set to run from November 1 to 15.

A project to financially support workers taking vacations will also be reconsidered.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >