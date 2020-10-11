Gov't to Resume Voucher Distribution to Encourage Spending

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government is in talks with health authorities to resume distribution of vouchers to stimulate spending after the country eased social distancing to Level One earlier this week.At a meeting with officials on Friday, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said talks will focus on the timing of the project resumption, as well as quarantine.Just before the resurgence of COVID-19 in mid-August, the government had launched the voucher system involving eight industries - lodging, tourism, arts and cultural performance, film, exhibition, sports, dining, and agricultural and fisheries produce.The government is also looking to hold sales and tourism events in a bid to encourage consumers to spend on dining, tourism and culture, such as the Korea Sale Festa set to run from November 1 to 15.A project to financially support workers taking vacations will also be reconsidered.