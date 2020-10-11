Poetry Book 'Hysteria' Wins 2 American Translation Awards

Photo : KBS News

South Korean poet Kim Yi-deum's collection of poems titled "Hysteria" has won two awards simultaneously both hosted by the American Literary Translators Association.The Literature Translation Institute of Korea said this is the first time in the American association's history that the same work has won two or more honors in the same year."Hysteria" is Kim's third poetry book to be published in English-speaking countries with support received from the institute.The book has won both the 2020 National Translation Award in Poetry as well as the Lucien Stryk Asian Translation Prize."Hysteria" is the first Korean work to win the former, while two other Korean poetry collections had received the latter prize in past years.In the award ceremony held Thursday, the judging panel called "Hysteria" good-humored, confrontational, intriguing and illuminating and that it resists established Korean literary culture in the tradition of Korean feminist poetry.They said Kim's poems against rationality, lyricism, and polite society reckon with both political and personal revolutions.