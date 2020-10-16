Moon Orders Probe into Public Firms' Investments in Optimus Funds

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has ordered officials to look into public agencies that have invested in private equity funds operated by Optimus Asset Management.In a Friday briefing, presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok said Moon gave the order following reports that public firms such as the Korea Communications Agency had also invested in these funds.Kang said that regardless of whether the funds incurred losses, the government should investigate whether such investment decisions were appropriate in the first place.KBS reported Thursday that it obtained a full list of investors in Optimus funds and noted the Rural Community Corporation, the Korea Racing Authority and the Korea Electric Power Corporation are also included.On who should be investigating these agencies, a Cheong Wa Dae official said the government ministry directly in charge of those firms would be doing so.On whether President Moon also gave orders to look into senior officials who invested in the funds, such as Interior Minister Chin Young, the official said no such order was given.