Ex-Star Mobility Chief Says He Lobbied Prosecutor, Opposition Politician

Photo : KBS News

The former chair of Star Mobility and center of a massive fraud scandal involving Lime Asset Management issued a statement saying he lobbied a prosecutor who is currently investigating the case and a prominent opposition lawmaker.In a five-page handwritten statement, Kim Bong-hyun, who has been arrested, said he is not the central figure in the scandal, going on to mention three incumbent prosecutors that he spent ten million won entertaining. One is now on the team investigating the Lime case.Kim also said he gave several hundred million won to a senior prosecutor-turned-prominent-opposition politician as well as a lawyer in order to curry favor with the chief of Woori Bank so the bank would resume selling equity funds operated by Lime Asset Management.He said that afterwards he went on to lobby the president and vice president of Woori Bank and even told prosecutors about it, but the investigation never proceeded.Kim pointed out that only ruling party officials have been the target of the latest probe. He said that after what he experienced, he felt the need for prosecution reform and decided to disclose the facts.Kim's attorney said he wrote the statement himself while in prison last month.