Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has topped a survey of advanced countries on how advanced their digital government systems are.According to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety on Friday, the OECD Digital Government Index gave the country zero-point-742 out of one point, the highest among the 33 countries surveyed.This is the first time the OECD announced the index, which measures the level of a country’s digitalization and digital government maturity.The United Kingdom came in second at zero-point-736 points, followed by Colombia, Denmark, Japan, Canada, Spain and Israel.However, some OECD member countries, including the U.S., Australia, Switzerland and Mexico, were omitted in the survey, which was conducted for two years between 2018 and last year.