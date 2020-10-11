Japanese Court Upholds Exclusion of Pro-Pyongyang Schools from Tuition Waiver

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese court has once again ruled in favor of the Japanese government over its stance to rule out ethnic Korean schools from its tuition-free programs.According to Japan’s Kyodo News, the Hiroshima High Court dismissed a suit filed by the operator of Hiroshima Korean School and its graduates seeking the revocation of what they called a “discriminatory” disposition as well as 60 million yen in compensation.The appellate court recognized the Japanese government’s arguments over concerns that state financial assistance for the so-called "Joseon" or ethnic Korean schools may be misappropriated due to their close association with the pro-Pyongyang General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, also known as Chongryon.The tuition-free policy was put in place in April of 2010 and was intended to benefit all schools in Japan, including foreign schools, but Joseon schools have been excluded from the measure following North Korea's shelling of Yeonpyeong Island in South Korea in November of 2010.Students and other representatives of Joseon schools in major Japanese cities have filed a series of lawsuits against the Japanese government to repeal the policy, but they have lost most of the cases.